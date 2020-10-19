Stalled front keeps rain chances in the First Alert Forecast

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers mainly along and north of I-40, a light south wind, and lows in the mid 60s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance or an early morning shower, south winds at 5 to 10 MPH, and highs in the lower 80s.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with a light south wind and overnight lows in the mid 60s.
THIS WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures again in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. A cold front will move through the area Friday bringing clouds, scattered showers, and a few storms along with highs near 80 and overnight lows in the upper 50s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy and cool with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 50s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
