Suspect detained in connection to shooting at South Memphis factory

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Just before 9 a.m. Monday Memphis police responded to a shooting on 6100 East Holmes Road.
When officers arrived they found two male victims shot in the parking lot of Barret Distribution Center, both were taken to Regional One Hospital.
In a Tweet, police said, “The known suspect fled the scene.”
Employees were seen leaving work at 11 a.m.
Many were hesitant to talk on camera, one man said he’d been waiting hours for his fiancé who was supposed to get out of work at 4:30 a.m.
“They really weren’t telling them anything, you know, and they were trying to find out what’s going on, and they kinda told them at the last minute they wouldn’t let them go. They weren’t telling them anything.”
An employee who was also supposed to get out of work at 4:30 a.m. said he didn’t hear any gun shots.
“No, no, no. I didn’t hear gun shots…we were told to run.”
Several other employees who started work at 5 a.m. and were supposed to work until six in the evening were also released from work.
Stevie Moore founder of F.F.U.N. says his organization received a tip about the shooting and wants more people who know something to call.
“Just came on out here to put some tip signs out here so if anybody in this area, because I believe somebody in this area knows what’s happened, always somebody knows what’s happened,” said Moore.
Memphis Police Department has yet to release more information on the suspect.
WMC Action News 5 also reached out to the factory, Barret Distribution Center and asked if the two victims and the suspect are employees, but have not heard back.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.