Teen indicted for murder of off-duty Memphis firefighter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 19-year-old is now indicted for the murder of a Memphis firefighter in Whitehaven in August.
According to District Attorney General Amy Weirich’s office, on Aug. 16 31-year-old Courtney Anderson was found shot to death in the parking lot of Hillcrest Apartments near Raines Road and Elvis Presley Boulevard.
Anderson was off duty at the time.
According to Weirich’s office, police developed Delvone Williams, also known as Delvonte, as a suspect and arrested him a week later.
Williams is now indicted for first-degree murder in commission of a felony and attempted especially aggravated robbery.
Anderson joined the Memphis Fire Department in 2015. At the time of his death, he was assigned to Truck 17 B-Shift.
