The 26th named storm has formed in the Atlantic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Epsilon formed this morning in the eastern Atlantic and is the 26th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. Epsilon is another record-breaker as it beat the previous record for earliest 26th named storm which the 2005 season held the previous record of November 22, 2005.
Epsilon is located south of Bermuda and could have impacts on the island later this week.
The steering currents look to steer this storm away from the east coast so US impacts are unlikely outside of heavy surfs along the eastern seaboard.
The season officially ends November 30th and Tropical Meteorologist anticipate that more storms will form this season.
