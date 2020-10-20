Accused DUI driver released on misdemeanor charges after fatal pedestrian crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An accused DUI driver has been released on misdemeanor charges after a crash that killed another pedestrian over the weekend.
Ronnie Butler was arrested Saturday night on charges of DUI and public intoxication, and released on $25,000 bond.
According to a crash report we obtained, Butler’s pickup truck hit and killed 56-year-old Melvin Welch, who was crossing Prescott Road near Cherokee Boulevard.
Butler allegedly admitted to police he had two beers and two shots that evening.
WMC Action News 5 asked police why Butler was not charged with a more serious offense like vehicular homicide but so far have NOT heard back.
