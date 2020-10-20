Cloudy and warm today, but more sun tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry and cloudy this morning, but a stray shower will be possible today. The best chance for rain will be north of I-40, so most of the area will remain dry. Clouds will hang around for most of the day, but most of them should clear by sunset. It will be another warm and slightly humid day with high temperatures in the lower 80s. Overnight low temperatures will be in the mid 60s tonight.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 20%. High: 82. Winds southwest at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 64. Winds southeast 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: There will be more sun on Wednesday, which will help temperatures climb into the mid 80s. High temperatures will also be in the lower to mid 80s Thursday. A cold front will move through the area on Friday, which will give us a better chance for rain. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely most of the day and high temperatures will hit 80 degrees.
WEEKEND: Behind the front, high temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 60s on Saturday. Temperatures will reach the lower 70s on Sunday. It will be dry with sunshine over the weekend.
