Cloudy and warm today, but more sun tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry and cloudy this morning, but a stray shower will be possible today. The best chance for rain will be north of I-40, so most of the area will remain dry. Clouds will hang around for most of the day, but most of them should clear by sunset. It will be another warm and slightly humid day with high temperatures in the lower 80s. Overnight low temperatures will be in the mid 60s tonight.