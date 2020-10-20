Co-founder of Cozy Corner Restaurant inducted into BBQ Hall of Fame

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The co-founder of a local legendary barbecue joint received a prestigious honor Tuesday.
Desiree Robinson from the Cozy Corner Restaurant was presented with her very own Hall of Fame trophy -- she’s one of five inductees in the 2020 class. She says this is one of the best days of her life and only has one regret.
“I tell you I am so excited I can hardly stand here, my only regret is my husband is not here to see this happen because he never imagined I would keep the restaurant running if perhaps he passed away first,” she said.
You may recognize Robinson and the Cozy Corner Restaurant -- they were the subject of one of our 5 Star Stories earlier this year.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.