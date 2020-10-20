Conway Cares: After nearly a year without heat and air, Mid-South woman wins new system

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South woman is the proud new owner of a brand new heating and cooling system after being without since the beginning of the year.
Sheena Cox says she had her old system for decades before it stopped working back in January.
By the middle of summer, she had no idea how it would ever be fixed.
Out of options, Cox says her sister nominated her to win a brand new system from Conway Cares.
“It feels wonderful and I know there is a God because I know nobody did this but him, it had to be him,” said Cox. “I’ve never won anything in my life.”
Through the Conway Cares program, 22 Mid-Southerners have received new heating and cooling systems.
