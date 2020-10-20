901 Fair Food Fest begins Wednesday in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A week-long food festival will kick off Wednesday in Southaven, Mississippi.
There will be corn dogs, turkey legs, funnel cakes, and deep-fried everything!
It’s a fair food lover’s dream, but living that dream comes with new restrictions for anyone attending the 901 Fair Food Fest at the Landers Center.
Brian Ellsworth is organizing the festival, he says masks are mandatory and social distancing will be enforced.
“We tried to do this event initially in Memphis, and we just weren’t able to pull it off. Some restrictions that are in Shelby County are the reasons that we moved it out here,” said Ellsworth.
Ellsworth is now facing new restrictions in DeSoto County after Governor Tate Reeves issued new mandates Monday.
DeSoto County officials say the festival falls under “other activities” therefore capacity is limited to 75%.
“Moving it now to Southaven, it’s going to be a walk-up event where you know masks are required and obviously social distancing, but people will be able to park here in the parking lot and just walk up, order their food and then they can take that back to their cars or take it home,” said Ellsworth.
Ellsworth says COVID-19 has put a pause on so many social events he wanted to offer something special to residents in the Mid-South.
“Social fun for families to come and enjoy some food given that most of the fairs have been canceled or postponed in 2020,” said Ellsworth.
The 901 Fair Food Fest begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. and runs through Oct. 28.
Festival website: http://901fairfoodfest.com/
