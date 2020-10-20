901 FC’s Jennings 2nd for USL player of the month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The future is looking bright for Memphis 901 FC.
901′s Cal Jennings finished second in the balloting for USL player of the month to LA Galaxy II forward Augustine Williams.
Jennings is a rookie with eight goals in his last seven games, including a hat trick in the season finale. He received almost 30% of the vote, a vote heavily-weighted by fan balloting in Los Angeles for Williams.
Jennings got 50% of the vote from media covering the United Soccer League.
The boys in blue finished 3-2-1 in their last six matches,
