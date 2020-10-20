Former Hardeman Co. correctional officer sentenced for distributing meth

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Officials with the U.S. Department of Justice sentenced a former Hardeman County correctional officer to five years for distributing narcotics in the Whiteville Correctional Facility.
Bolivar, Tennessee resident Shontavis Rivers, 21, will serve time in federal prison for his role in a conspiracy to distribute in excess of 50 grams of meth within the correctional facility.
Investigators said on September 25, 2019, a criminal complaint was filed against Rivers when he removed his personal items to pass through the security checkpoint and a K-9 dog barked. Officials said Rivers quickly turned and left the building, but correctional employees followed him.
When the employees approached him, he told officers that he had forgotten his identification. They told Rives he would have to pass through security screening before he could get his identification.
Police were called to the scene and questioned Rivers. He admitted to having several packages containing 77 grams of meth at 98% purity and 6.82 grams of cocaine. Rivers also admitted to bringing narcotics into the facility twice before.
Rivers was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.