Tennessee launches new COVID-19 website improving data flow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the launch of a new statewide COVID-19 website during his weekly COVID-19 briefing Tuesday.
The new website was created to provide Tennesseans with health information and the latest coronavirus data. Lee says it is also an improvement in the constant flow of COVID-19 information.
According to WSMV in Nashville, “The site offers dashboards and daily reports with state and county-level information including case counts, hospitalizations and tests conducted.”
Lee says pop up testing sites will also be making a resurgence in Tennessee to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
Lee’s briefings have gone virtual as of late due to someone on Lee’s security detail testing positive for the virus. He and his wife Maria have been in quarantine, but Lee confirmed that he has tested negative for the virus.
