Gov. on NEA: “You’ve got contrarians. I hope you have leaders who will say this is important to our hospitals.”

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson will update the public at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.
Governor Hutchinson says last Friday he was in a meeting with someone who later tested positive with COVID-19. Hutchinson said he was notified on Monday and has since tested negative twice for COVID-19.
Hutchinson said he has decided to limit his in-person meetings. “Going virtual is a matter of a comfort level for people I’m around. I don’t want people meeting with me who may feel uncomfortable,” Hutchinson said.
Governor Hutchinson announced there were 628 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 216 probable positives in Arkansas.
The state’s hospitalizations were up 24 to a new record of 637, with 14 more people dying, raising the death toll to 1,576.
Northeast Arkansas has moved past the Northwest region for the first time. Hutchinson said the Northeast region is consistently moving up.
Johnny Key, Education Secretary, also pointed out that 16 school districts have actively modified their school schedules due to COVID-19 issues.
Tuesday was the Governor’s 153 time to address the pandemic and its effects in Arkansas.
Ten Northeast Arkansas counties, including Craighead and Greene, are in the “red zone” for new COVID-19 cases, according to a White House Coronavirus Task Force report obtained by ABC News.
