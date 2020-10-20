Man charged with DUI after fatal accident involving children in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A Mississippi man has been charged with DUI after a person was killed and two children were taken to the hospital after an accident.
Southaven officers were called to I-55 northbound near Starling Road at 8:39 pm on October 19. The accident involved a white 2017 Ford F-250 and a silver 2020 Hyundai Elantra.
Investigators said the Hyundai was struck from behind by the F-250 and suffered severe damage. Police said the accident blocked northbound lanes between Starling Road and Church Road.
The front passenger of the Hyundai was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Hyundai was seriously injured and taken to Regional One. Two children were also in the Hyundai, they were taken to Le Bonheur.
Police identified the driver of the F-250 as James Phillip Emerson II of Hernando, Mississippi. Emerson was arrested and charged with DUI.
