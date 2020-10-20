Memphis church creates care packages for voters

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One hundred Memphis area voters may be able to withstand long waits at polling places with the help of a Memphis church.
Members of Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church were packing snacks, water, hand sanitizer, Kleenex and reading materials Tuesday night in bags they’re calling the “Election Connection.”
Members of Oak Grove can even take away foldable chairs to take to polling sites so they can have a seat while waiting to vote:
“When we see somebody when we’re leaving that’s in the long line, well then, we want them to leave the chair with them -- kind of like pass it on," said Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Donald Johnson.
Oak Grove at 7289 Highway 64 in the Wolfchase area near Bartlett will have the Election Connection bags available free of charge Wednesday for the first 100 voters who come by to request one.
