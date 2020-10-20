Millington Police Dept. warns of suspect acting as law enforcement, scamming residents for money

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - The Millington Police Department took to Facebook Tuesday advising residents of a scam.
The department says residents have received calls from someone identifying themself as Detective Micheal Warren with MPD spoofing the department’s numbers.
MPD says the caller then notifies the resident that they have been issued a warrant for their arrest and instructs them to purchase a gift card from Walmart to make a payment saving them from arrest.
Millington police warned, “THIS IS A SCAM!” saying they would never call residents in request for any type of payment.
