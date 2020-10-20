More sunshine on the way for Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few clouds, otherwise, clearing later this evening. Temperatures will fall from the 80s into the 70s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the low to mid 60s. Wind southeast 5-10 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Wind southeast at 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the lower 60s. Partly cloudy on Thursday with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. A cold front will move through the area on Friday, which will give us a better chance of rain. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely and high temperatures will be near 80 degrees.
WEEKEND: Behind the front, high temperatures will drop into the upper 60s to low 70s on Saturday. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 70s on Sunday. It looks dry for now, but if the late week front hangs around, there could be some showers develop.
