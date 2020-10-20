Over 10,000 applications available for the TN Promise scholarship program

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 20, 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More than 10,000 high school seniors have not signed up for the TN Promise program. According to a news release, TN Promise applications are down 20 percent across the state.

The deadline to apply for the class of 2021 is November 2, therefore, tnAchieves is urging students to apply at tnpromise.gov. High schoolers that don’t meet the deadline will be permanently ineligible for the scholarship.

TnAchieves said TN Promise gives students the opportunity to access last-dollar scholarships. Applicants also have access to critical non-financial supports as part of the program, including a volunteer mentor from their community.

Students that need application support can reach out to tnAchieves by emailing tnAchieves@tnAchieves.org.

"Now more than ever, communities must come together to promote student success... Obtaining a post-secondary credential not only benefits the student but can prove transformative for communities across Tennessee. We know that when our communities face uncertain economic times like we are facing today, people with a college degree are more likely to remain employed and able to lead their families through economic downturns.”
tnAchieves Executive Director Krissy DeAlejandro

If you have any questions about the program, visit tnAchieves.org, contact Lauren Adkins at 561-504-0134 or adkins@tnAchieves.org

