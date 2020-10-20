Deputies searching for stolen fire truck and equipment in DeSoto Co.

DESOTO COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Officials in DeSoto County are searching a fire truck and equipment that was recently stolen.
Investigators believe the items were stolen sometime between Thursday night and Friday night from the Alphaba, Cockrum and Ingrams Mill (ACI) fire station located in the 4700 block of Red Banks Road South.
DeSoto County officers said the fire truck was stolen with multiple hand tools, a generator, chain saw, and battery-powered tools.
- Brush Fire truck- A single cab white ford pickup with a flatbed that includes a brush firefighting skid unit and water tank.
- Generator: Honda EU2000 with a fixed utility light.
- Battery Tool: Milwaukee battery-powered tools. (Saw Zaw, Chain Zaw, light)
- Gas Chain Saw: Poulan Chain Saw
- Tool Box: Various Hand tools
If you have any information regarding the stolen items, contact the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department at 662-469-8027.
