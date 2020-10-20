Police: Suspect in double shooting outside Memphis warehouse fired days earlier for waving handgun at work

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The suspect in Monday’s double shooting at a southeast Memphis distribution center was feuding with one of the victims and was fired days earlier after waving a handgun at work, according to a police affidavit.
Christon Triplett, 19, is now charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, using a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, tampering with or fabricating evidence and criminal trespassing.
Officers responded to Barrett Distribution on Holmes Road near Ross Monday morning where two workers were shot in the parking lot.
According to the affidavit, the victims were ambushed by a man with an assault rifle. One victim was shot four times and the other twice. Both went to the hospital in critical condition.
Police recovered several 7.62 caliber spent rounds at the scene.
According to the affidavit, investigators determined Triplett was a suspect because of an ongoing feud with one of the victims. He was fired from Barrett Distribution Oct. 15 for waving a handgun on company property, according to the affidavit.
Police say the suspect was seen leaving in a blue two-door vehicle that was later found at a home on Flowering Peach Drive near Winchester and Mendenhall. The homeowner said Triplett was with her daughter and called them home. Both were detained when they returned.
According to the arrest report, police found a live 7.62 caliber round in Triplett’s pocket.
The affidavit says he admitted to the shooting during questioning after agreeing to make a statement: “My first instinct was not to leave the opportunity, so I took action first. I used my assault rifle and released shots, I was unconscious.”
According to the affidavit, Triplett says he didn’t know how many shots he fired. He later told police where to find the rifle in Southaven.
