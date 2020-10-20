Shelby Co. Health Dept. keeping close eye on hospital capacity with fall surge of COVID-19 underway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Less than two weeks away from Halloween and Shelby County is starting to see an even larger surge in COVID-19 cases compared to the beginning of the month. The “fall wave” is being seen around the country, and the Shelby County Health Department said a lot of transmission comes down to individual responsibility.
As COVID-19 cases go up, an average of 280 a day so far this week, the question remains will more restrictions come to Shelby County. While that’s always possible, for now, things will stay as-is, but with yet another holiday around the corner, protocols like masking and social distancing will be even more crucial.
“I want everyone to know we have not canceled Halloween,” said Shelby County Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter.
While the traditions of the holiday can continue the Shelby County Health Department wants the public to have certain numbers in the back of their mind as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. From Monday to Tuesday there were 342 new cases, on average two people a day die of COVID-19 in Shelby County and, though not at capacity, the health department said hospital capacity is strained here.
“Cases for hospitalizations are increasing in Shelby County,” said Haushalter. “That’s in part not just because of Shelby County, but what’s happening in the rural communities because people will come to Memphis Shelby County for care.”
Over the last two weeks, the test positivity rate in Shelby County has gone from just over 5% to 6%.
Tuesday’s Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task Force briefing comes on the heels of a report the White House told Governor Bill Lee the state must mandate masks to slow the spread.
Haushalter said Tennessee is now 16th in the country for the number of cases and 11th in positivity rate. While for now, the governor is leaving the decision up to individual counties Hauslater said to continue wearing your mask even if it’s not mandated.
Locally she said, don’t frequent businesses you know are not adhering to the mandates.
“Money talks. Use your money at places you know are mitigating the spread of disease,” said Haushalter.
Haushalter said the department continues to get complaints daily about businesses not adhering to safety protocols.
Shelby County government is introducing a new grant to help protect faith organizations' congregants. A grant program to help small faith organizations try to reopen is now live.
“We’re set aside $150,000 in CARES funding,” said Shelby County COVID-19 Program Coordinator Dominique Winfrey. “Those making an application can choose between live streaming equipment or $1,500 in reimbursement for PPE.”
For a link to the grant applications click here.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.