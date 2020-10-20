TBI issues Amber Alert for missing 2-year-old girl from Sullivan County

June Simpson (Source: WMC)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 19, 2020 at 11:11 PM CDT - Updated October 19 at 11:35 PM

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 2-year-old girl from Sullivan County.

The bureau says 2-year-old June Simpson was last seen Monday evening along Mitchell Road in the Eastern Star Community in Kingsport.

June was wearing a pink shirt, gray leggings and purple unicorn boots.

If you have seen her or have any information about her whereabouts, call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330.

