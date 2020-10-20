Tigers wide receiver Damonte Coxie opts out of season for NFL

Silverfield says, “I know they were watching extra film because you could tell they were dialed in, locked in. And it showed. I think that’s great. Look, that’s why we always talk about preparing our guys. Even yesterday coming off the field I told our young guys you never know. I said there’s going to be guys on this field right now that didn’t see a single snap that just waved a towel on Saturday that will get significant playing time as the season rolls on. That’s why I encourage them to make sure they’re studying their plays, they’re locked in at practice. Even if they’re not getting second team reps. Those receivers, gosh I know I’ve used the word proud about 6,000 times, but that’s the reality of it.”