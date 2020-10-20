U of M quarterback, Brady White, named Maxwell Award National Player of the Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Senior quarterback for the Memphis Tigers, Brady White, has been given a big honor this week. White has been named the Maxwell Award National Player of the Week for his record-setting performance against UCF last Saturday at the Liberty Bowl.
A news release from the Memphis Tigers said, “The Maxwell Award National Player of the Week recognizes the nation’s top player for overall performance on offense, defense or special teams.”
According to the University of Memphis, White finished with career highs in completions (34), yards (486), passing touchdowns (6) and total touchdowns (7) in the Tigers' 50-49 win.
U of M added White’s passing yards were also a Memphis record and his total touchdowns tied the school and AAC records. He threw five of his touchdowns over the final 23:16.
After Saturday’s performance, White is third for the Tigers career passing yards lists with 8,372.
Najee Harris of Alabama was last week’s Maxwell Award National Player of the Week.
- Maxwell Award National Player of the Week
- Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week
- Davey O’Brien Award Great 8
- Manning Award Stars of the Week
- American Athletic Conference Co-Offensive Player of the Week
- College Football Performance Awards National Performer of the Week
