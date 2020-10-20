Loved ones hold vigil for victim killed in hit and run crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tragedy for one Mid-South family and the search for justice after a deadly hit and run that happened near the corner of North Highland and Waynoka just north of Walnut Grove in East Memphis.
“We lost a phenomenal man.”
This huge vigil for Christopher Reynard in front of his home makes that clear.
“Hey, how do you spell Love Love.”
Relatives, friends and neighbors turning out to remember a much-loved man who turned 30 this month.
“His life was taken so fast, from us so fast.”
Reynard was on Highland and Waynoka in East Memphis changing a flat tire at 5 o’clock Sunday morning.
He called his friend to come help him.
While they were changing the tire, police say a vehicle going north on Highland hit both men killing Reynard and sending his friend to the hospital where he is recovering.
Police say there does not appear to be any witnesses.
Reynard’s family says he had a lot to celebrate.
“He just got promoted as a produce manager for Sprouts and he just found out he is going to be a father," said Reynard’s aunt, Shynelle Gilmore.
His family said Christopher was on his way to work when he had the flat.
“I love him so much. I want justice for my nephew. He didn’t deserve this.”
His family gathered at his home speaking in unison.
“It hurts”
“We need justice.”
Their grief and love apparent in this balloon launch.
If you have any information that could help police find the driver involved in this deadly hit and run, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
