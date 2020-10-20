Warm and mostly dry today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It was cloudy this morning, but clouds have parted and skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny today with a stray shower possible. The best chance of a shower will be north of I-40, so most of the area will remain dry. It will be another warm and slightly humid day with high temperatures in the lower 80s.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. 20%. Highs in the low 80s. Wind southwest at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 60s. Wind southeast 5-10 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Wind southeast at 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the lower 60s. Partly cloudy on Thursday with high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s. A cold front will move through the area on Friday, which will give us a better chance of rain. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely and high temperatures will be near 80 degrees.
WEEKEND: Behind the front, high temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 60s on Saturday. Temperatures will reach the lower 70s on Sunday. It will be dry with sunshine for the weekend.
