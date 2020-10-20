Memphis and Shelby County officials discuss election preparations and enhanced security measures

Shelby County Election Commissioner Joe Young
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff and Kendall Downing | October 20, 2020 at 12:51 PM CDT - Updated October 20 at 1:47 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - City and county officials held a joint news conference Tuesday to discuss election preparations and enhanced security measures for the Nov. 3 election.

The goal, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris says, is for all citizens to feel secure exercising their right to vote on Election Day.

The Shelby County Election Commission says they are working with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Memphis Police Department to make sure voting is carried out without incivility.

MPD Director Mike Rallings says the department is on the lookout for disturbances and threats. Officers will conduct additional patrols near polling locations but are not allowed at the polls unless voting or responding to a call.

Officials at the briefing said there haven’t been any specific threats to speak of, though there have been some heated conversations between competing campaigns at a polling place in Memphis.

“The bottom line is we should all be civil,” said Rallings. “The police department, sheriff’s office, other jurisdictions will be there to keep people safe. We will prepare for any possibility during and after the election season.”

