WATCH: Shelby County Schools discussing plan to return to in-person learning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools is holding a virtual news conference Tuesday to discuss the district’s plan to return to in-person learning in January.
The district announced the plan Monday, giving parents the option of sending their students back to the classroom or finish the year with virtual learning.
Parents who did not submit their preference over the summer or whose preference has changed must submit their choice of learning option between Oct. 21 and 30. Students without a chosen learning option by Oct. 30 will automatically be enrolled in in-person instruction for the remainder of the year.
The phased return begins in January with grades Pre-K through 5 and students with exceptional needs. Grades 6 through 12 will follow in mid-January.
Teachers still have the option to teach from home. The district is looking for help from the community for classroom facilitators.
Submit your option and get more information at scsk12.org/learningoptions.
