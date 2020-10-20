Why you should look up this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Another meteor shower will take place this month. The Orionids will peak on October 21st. Astronomers say you can also view the shower on the 20th and 22nd too. You can catch the Orionid shower through early November. The Orionids are expected to start producing meteors late in the evening but the number of meteors increases after midnight. Normally, the greatest number of meteors appear during the hours before dawn. The Orionids’ usually produce around 10 to 15 meteors per hour and will appear in all parts of the sky.