Why you should look up this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Another meteor shower will take place this month. The Orionids will peak on October 21st. Astronomers say you can also view the shower on the 20th and 22nd too. You can catch the Orionid shower through early November. The Orionids are expected to start producing meteors late in the evening but the number of meteors increases after midnight. Normally, the greatest number of meteors appear during the hours before dawn. The Orionids’ usually produce around 10 to 15 meteors per hour and will appear in all parts of the sky.
These meteors are derived from Halley’s Comet. They appear like streaks and many refer to them as shooting stars.
Through October 23rd check out the waxing moon which will sweep by Jupiter and Saturn. Jupiter, which is the brighter of the two, beams some 13 times brighter than Saturn. According to astronomers the only other bright sparkly object in the sky that will outshine Jupiter in the evening sky is the rusty red planet Mars. However Mars sits low in the eastern sky at evening dusk and nightfall. This low position of Mars should make it easy not to mistake Jupiter for Mars.
