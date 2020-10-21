Above average temperatures expected through Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s clear and dry this morning with temperatures in the 60s. It will be another warm and sunny day with high temperatures in the mid 80s, which means temperatures will be about 10 degrees above average. It will also feel abnormally warm tonight with low temperatures in the mid 60s.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 84. Winds southeast at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 65. Winds southeast 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: It will be partly cloudy and dry on Thursday. High temperatures will also be in the lower to mid 80s tomorrow. A cold front will move through the area on Friday, which will give us a chance for scattered showers, especially in the afternoon and early evening. Even with more clouds, high temperatures will make it to 80 degrees Friday.
WEEKEND: Behind the front, high temperatures will drop into the lower 70s Saturday. Temperatures will also be in the lower to mid 70s on Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: Rain chances will increase on Monday and Tuesday of next week as a cold front moves into the Mid-South. This front will keep high temperatures around 70 degrees next week.
