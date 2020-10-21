Another day of near record heat, but two cold fronts will bring a change to that pattern

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with a light southeast wind along with lows in the mid 60s.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a south wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 80s.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a light south wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon and evening, highs near 80, and lows in the mid 50s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 70 and overnight lows near 60. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms, afternoon highs in the mid 70s, and lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers along with high temperatures in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and cool with a slight chance of a shower and afternoon highs in the lower 60s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
