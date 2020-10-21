Another day of near record heat, but two cold fronts will bring a change to that pattern

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms, afternoon highs in the mid 70s, and lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers along with high temperatures in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and cool with a slight chance of a shower and afternoon highs in the lower 60s.