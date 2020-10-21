Arkansas’ Morgan named Bednarik Player of the Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Arkansas Razorbacks are root-hogging up some eyebrows across the nation with their play this season.
The Razorbacks are producing a national star of their own thanks to the upset win against Ole Miss.
Hogs linebacker Grant Morgan was named the Chuck Bednarik Award National Player of the Week following his impressive performance in Arkansas' 33-21 victory versus the Rebels.
Morgan was all over the field making a career-high 19 tackles with three tackles for losses, one sack, two passes broken up and an interception return for a touchdown.
The pick 6 came late in the 4th quarter with the Hogs clinging to a 26-21 lead.
The 19 tackles are the second most by a Division One player this season.
A former walk-on, Morgan is now a redshirt senior and leads the nation averaging 13 tackles per game.
The Hogs are off this weekend. Their next game is at Texas A&M Oct. 31.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.