Arlington’s final football game canceled after players test positive for COVID-19

ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - The Arlington Community School’s varsity football team is quarantined after two players tested positive for COVID-19.
The district says neither student has been in the school building since before fall break but they did attend practice over the break and were in close contact with their teammates.
As a precaution, the entire team was kept home Wednesday while Arlington consulted with the Shelby County Health Department. They’ve since determined the students must remain quarantined at home for 14 days.
Friday’s game against Collierville is now canceled. It was Arlington’s final game of the regular season.
The district says it is “heartbroken for the team” but thankful they were able to play eight games.
The Tigers are still scheduled to compete in playoffs.
