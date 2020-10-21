AutoZone Liberty Bowl, SCS partner up to host High School Football Showcase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Autozone Liberty Bowl and Shelby County Schools have partnered up to co-host a High School Football Showcase for student-athletes in the Memphis and Shelby County area.
The showcase will kick off at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on Nov. 13 and run through Nov. 14.
Current junior and senior football student-athletes in Shelby County Schools, area municipal schools and private schools in the Memphis metro area are welcome to participate.
Organizers say the showcase will be similar to an NFL-style combine. Each students' height, weight, strength and speed will be measured along with various football skills.
And student-athletes will get to walk away with an incentive -- a personalized video of their performance throughout the showcase for potential college recruiters.
Organizers say COVID-19 protocols and guidelines will be in effect at the showcase which will only be open to athletes and coaches.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.