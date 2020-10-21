Children among 7 victims injured in Memphis shootings in the last 24 hours

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Even with the federal spotlight on gun violence in Memphis, police have stayed busy investigating seven shootings in the last 24 hours.
A spokesperson with the Memphis Police Department says investigators are still working to determine if any of these seven shootings are connected, however we have learned that one suspect from Tuesday’s shooting is now in custody.
It’s been a violent 24 hours in Memphis. With seven shootings leaving seven people injured, including 2 juveniles.
The shootings happened between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Police arrested a suspect in connection to the first incident on Briarpark Drive near the airport.
According to documents, the gunfire broke out after a fight over a stolen jacket. The victim was shot in the leg and left with a broken femur.
Police arrested James Kerrigan who they say pulled the trigger. Thankfully, no one lost their lives in this recent string of violence...
But as of Tuesday morning, Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings says 248 homicides had occurred in Memphis this year.
“Someone always knows who did a homicide," said Rallings. "It’s very unusual that there is no witness or someone is not has no knowledge of what happened. And we do think that there’s less cooperation in. We’ve seen a decline and people coming forward.”
Rallings says gangs, drugs and domestic violence are also causing more homicides.
Police have not yet arrested suspects in connection to the other six shootings that happened within this violent 24 hours.
We reached out to MPD Wednesday about these shootings -- a spokesperson couldn’t comment but encouraged anyone with information to come forward.
