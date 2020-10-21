2 children injured after 4 shootings reported overnight in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are searching for suspects after four shootings were reported across the Bluff City overnight.
The first shooting was reported around 12:28 a.m. in the 400 block of Shelby Drive. A man was found shot near Tulane and Shelby Drive.
He was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition. Investigators determined there was an argument at the initial scene that led to the shooting.
The known and unknown suspects fled the scene in a gold or silver Infiniti (unknown model).
The next shooting was reported in the 4700 block of Stacey Drive near Shelby Drive in Whitehaven. Police were called to the scene around 1:19 Wednesday morning.
Officers found one male juvenile shot on the scene. He was taken to LeBonheur in non-critical condition.
The suspect fled the scene in a black vehicle. No other injuries were reported.
Around 3:12 Wednesday morning, officers responded to a shooting call in the 3300 block of Charlotte Road near W. Mitchell Road in South Memphis. One woman was found shot on the scene.
The woman was taken to Regional One in critical condition. No other injuries were reported at the scene.
No suspect information is available.
The last shooting was reported around 3:15 a.m. in the 1100 block of Meadowlark Drive near Elvis Presley in Whitehaven.
One male child was grazed by a bullet on the scene. He was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.
No other injuries were reported on the scene. Police are still searching for the suspect.
If you have any information on these cases, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.