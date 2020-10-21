City Watch issued for missing 27-year-old woman with mental disability

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have issued a City Watch for a missing 27-year-old woman with a mental disorder who was last seen with an unknown male.
Brittany Faulkner is described as a biracial woman with shoulder-length curly hair, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, brown eyes and weighs about 180 pounds. Officials say she has been missing since Oct. 16.
Police says her family saw her wearing a tie-dye shirt with matching shorts, a fuzzy camouflage jacket and green shoes before she went missing.
If you have any information about Brittany’s whereabouts, call 901-636-4479 or 901-545-2677.
