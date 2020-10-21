Final preps underway for presidential debate in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The stage is set for the final presidential debate in Decision 2020, the showdown happening just up the road from Memphis.
President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are preparing to go head-to-head Thursday for the first time since their first heated meeting in Cleveland, Ohio.
We’ve covered presidential debates before. You’ll recall Ole Miss hosted then Senators John McCain and Barack Obama in 2008. But we’ve never seen anything like the security surrounding Belmont Wednesday night.
For example, everyone who steps on campus has to have a wristband that proves you are COVID-19 free. We came to Nashville today to take care of our tests and everyone who sets foot on this campus Thursday will have taken a test to prove they are coronavirus free.
We took care of that.
On Thursday you’ll see WMC reporting from campus and wearing face masks, another requirement of the Commission on Presidential Debates and Belmont University to prevent this event from becoming a super-spreader of COVID-19.
Among our stories Thursday, we’re going to talk with the president of this rising university who has led this university to a tripling of its student body size as well as adding a law school and now, a medical school.
