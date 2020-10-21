Green Dot Schools planning January return to in-person learning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Green Dot Schools is preparing to return their students to campus for in-person learning. According to the news release, they will return to in-person learning in January if Memphis remains in Phase 3.
Here’s what January will look like for Green Dot students and families:
- Families will have the option to choose either the In-Person Learning Model or the Homeschool Learning Model.
- Families will commit to a four-week period and will notify school leadership if they plan to change their status.
- Students and teachers will undergo a 10-day planning and training period about expectations for both Homeschool and In-Person Learning.
- The school year calendar will remain the same though school bell schedules will be slightly adjusted to accommodate for bus routes.
- Students will continue to use their GDPST issued laptops during both In-Person and Distance Learning.
Green Dot School leaders said if the City of Memphis moves back to Phases 1 or 2, or if there is a school COVID-19 outbreak, they may move back to virtual learning.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.