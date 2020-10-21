Green Dot Schools planning January return to in-person learning

Green Dot Schools planning January return to in-person learning
(Source: WMC Action News 5)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 21, 2020 at 12:53 PM CDT - Updated October 21 at 12:53 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Green Dot Schools is preparing to return their students to campus for in-person learning. According to the news release, they will return to in-person learning in January if Memphis remains in Phase 3.

Here’s what January will look like for Green Dot students and families:

  • Families will have the option to choose either the In-Person Learning Model or the Homeschool Learning Model.
  • Families will commit to a four-week period and will notify school leadership if they plan to change their status.
  • Students and teachers will undergo a 10-day planning and training period about expectations for both Homeschool and In-Person Learning.
  • The school year calendar will remain the same though school bell schedules will be slightly adjusted to accommodate for bus routes.
  • Students will continue to use their GDPST issued laptops during both In-Person and Distance Learning.

Green Dot School leaders said if the City of Memphis moves back to Phases 1 or 2, or if there is a school COVID-19 outbreak, they may move back to virtual learning.

Read Green Dot’s complete plan on the return to the classroom below.

Green Dot Public Schools preparing for virtual learning

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.