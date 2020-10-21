Health officials talk first steps for future COVID-19 vaccine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Health officials, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, said a COVID-19 vaccine could be a possibility by April of next year. Six months ahead of that timeline, the state of Tennessee is releasing how it will distribute the vaccine.
Here’s the breakdown:
- 5% of the vaccines will be distributed to all 95 counties equally.
- 85% will then be given to areas per population
- The final 10% will be held by the state to administer in high-risk areas.
“At first glance or at first hear it’s a reasonable preliminary plan,” said Baptist Infection Disease Doctor Dr. Steve Threlkeld.
The state’s plan was released Wednesday but officials said it was submitted to the CDC by the Tennessee Dept of Health and other agencies last week. Threlkeld said it’s most important to get the vaccine to those most vulnerable, like nursing home residents, and those most likely to catch it. In the plan, the state outlines critical populations to include healthcare workers and other essential workers.
“I hear people say they’ll be given disproportionately to healthcare workers first because they’re on the front lines,” said Threlkeld. “Though that may be true, the reality is if we’re wearing PPE all the time the real rate of transmission to us may not be as high than to a restaurant worker for example.”
The state said to help develop the plan it took framework from the CDC and National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine.
The state said it’s now onboarding hospitals, pharmacies and other health organizations to become storers and administers of the vaccine.
WMC Action News 5 reached out to some of those local organizations like Baptist and Methodist Hospitals and the Shelby County Health Department to see if they’ll take on this role in the community.
While we are waiting to hear back from some organizations, Methodist Lebonheur Healthcare did provide this statement:
“Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare completed the COVID-19 Vaccination Program application and submitted it to the Tennessee Department of Health. We expect to administer the vaccine once it’s available.”
