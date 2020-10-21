How will the COVID-19 vaccine be distributed across Tennessee?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee has released a plan for how the coronavirus vaccine will be distributed across the state once it becomes available.
The Tennessee Department of Health has coordinated with other state and local agencies to submit a draft of the plan to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
- Five percent of Tennessee’s allocation of COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed equitably among all 95 counties
- Ten percent of Tennessee’s allocation of COVID-19 vaccines will be reserved by the state for use in targeted areas with high vulnerability to illness and death from the virus
- 85 percent of Tennessee’s allocation of COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed among all 95 counties based on their populations
To develop this plan, the TDH also reviewed, “the CDC’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program Interim Playbook for Jurisdictional Operations and the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine’s Framework for Equitable Allocation of COVID-19 Vaccine, and in consultation with Tennessee’s Unified Command Group and a stakeholder group of more than 28 partner agencies and offices.”
The TDH added that they will implement this program by tracking provider enrollment, mapping locations of vaccination services, monitor the performance of the Tennessee Immunization Information System, and track vaccine ordering and distribution.
State health officials are working to onboard hospitals, pharmacies, clinics and other partners capable of storing the vaccine and administering it to priority populations.
Those who store and administer the vaccine will sign the CDC’s COVID-19 Vaccine Agreement and Profile, be able to store the vaccine under required conditions, and report all administered doses of the vaccine to the Tennessee Immunization System within 24 hours.
TDH ensures the vaccine will be distributed across all 95 counties - especially rural counties and areas with high concentrations of vulnerable people.
