Mask mandate goes into effect for 9 Miss. counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Masks will be required for nine Mississippi counties beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
Governor Tate Reeves issued the new executive order in response to the growing COVID-19 cases across the state.
The nine counties include:
- Chickasaw
- Claiborne
- DeSoto
- Forrest
- Itawamba
- Jackson
- Lamar
- Lee
- Neshoba
The governor says these areas reported either 200 cases or 500 cases per 100,000 residents over the last two weeks.
These counties will be under a mask mandate when indoors, and social gatherings will be limited to 10 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.
Gov. Tate also says that hospitals statewide must reserve at least 10 percent of their capacity for COVID-19 patients.
The new order goes into effect at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, and runs through Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.