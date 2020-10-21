Memphis Tigers get boost from ‘Dynamic Duo’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There have been all kinds of Dynamic Duos throughout history, Batman and Robin are the first that come to mind. The Memphis Tigers football team is working on its version of what it hopes will be a prolific pair of players in its receiving corps going forward for the rest of the season.
Javon Ivory and Tahj Washington are both redshirt freshmen receivers for the University of Memphis. While neither played more than four games on last season’s Cotton Bowl squad, both will be counted on heavily if the Tigers are to make it back to a New Year’s 6 Bowl, or any bowl this season.
Ivory said the pair fight for each other, and the team. “That’s my dog!” Ivory said, "for us, we always spoke on this together. We push each other through this process.” Washington said the process has been developing since the pair got on the U of M Campus.
“For us, we’ve been roomies since we got here... what we’ve been working on, it’s surreal. Dream come true for real,” Washington said. Talk about teamwork making the dream work. The pair combined for 11 catches and for 219 yards, plus a touchdown in the Tigers epic 50-46 win vs arch-rival UCF.
Ivory with four-grabs for 88 yards and a score as a surprise starter for departed All-AAC receiver Damonte Coxie, who abruptly opted out mid-week. Washington with seven-receptions for 131 yards, including a crucial 52-yard gallop to set up the game-winning touchdown in the game’s final minutes.
The effort earning the Marshall, Texas native an honorable mention Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Player of the Week. Washington describes their style of play. “Javon is a go-getter he’s gone go get the ball once it’s in the air. I’m more of a finesse guy. Once the ball’s in the air, knowing where to be.”
