More than 2,200 active COVID-19 cases reported in Shelby Co.

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department has reported 227 new coronavirus cases and two more deaths countywide. There are 35,077 COVID-19 cases total with 2,217 active cases.
Health officials said 556 people have died from the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.
Along with daily case numbers, the health department is also keeping a watchful eye on hospital capacity using a health care resource tracking system. The system shows acute care utilization is at 89% and ICU utilization is at 90% as of Monday, October 20.
There are a number of long-term care facilities that have been heavily impacted by the pandemic. Several facilities have even reported multiple COVID-19 clusters since the first case was reported. Graceland Rehabilitation and Nursing has had the highest number of cluster investigations among all of the facilities.
The charts below show the number of residents and staff that have been affected by the clusters.
A separate set of facilities have completed their clusters by going 28 consecutive days without identifying a new case of the virus.
