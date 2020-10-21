MPD: Child shot in Whitehaven early Wednesday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers with the Memphis Police Department are searching for a suspect after a child was shot overnight.
Officers were called to the 1100 block of Meadowlark early Wednesday morning.
Investigators said a child was shot on the scene and taken to Le Bonheur. The condition of the child is unknown at this time.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
Check back for updates on this investigation.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.