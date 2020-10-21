MPD: 7 shootings reported within 24 hours across Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department responded to seven shootings across the city 24 hours.
The first shooting happened Tuesday evening around 5:00 in the 3400 block of Briarpark Drive near Winchester Road and the Memphis International Airport. Police said a man was found critically injured on the scene.
Between midnight and 3:15 Wednesday morning two children and two adults were injured by gunfire.
Both children were taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition. Another adult victim was also non-critical, however, the other victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
At 9:42 am, MPD responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of Morningside near Whitney Ave in Frayser. One man was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
The last shooting happened in the 2500 block of Pershing near Summer Avenue around 10:05 a.m.
One man was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.
No arrests have been made in any of the shootings at this time. If you have any information on these cases, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
