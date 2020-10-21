MPD shuts down section of I-40 after pedestrian struck, killed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A section of I-40 has been shut down as Memphis police work to investigate a fatal pedestrian crash.
Investigators say the driver of the vehicle arrived at the Appling Farms police station saying she believed she struck someone on the interstate.
Memphis Police Department says heading westbound from Highway 64 at I-40 and eastbound I-40 from Appling is closed and the entrance and exit ramps have been shut down.
No charges have been filed at this time.
We have reached out to the department to learn more about the incident.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.