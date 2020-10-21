Party at the Polls: Black Voters Matter bus makes a pit stop in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There was a bit of a “Party at the Polls” for voters who stopped by the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church Wednesday afternoon.
“The Black Voters Matter Fund” brought their bus tour to Memphis., reaching out to the African American community and encouraging them to vote.
Several groups including the local NAACP and Urban League participated in the event which also drew food trucks and music.
“We want to make sure we encourage people out in the city of Memphis to come vote. Vote early," said Timothy Hughs, Balck Voters Matter Statewide Coordinator. "Make sure you’re getting your vote counted. because in this particular moment it’s critically important to make sure every single person’s vote gets counted in this election.”
“Black folks for so long, the African American community have been made to feel insecure and their vote doesn’t matter," said activist Barabar Burgess. "And we need to re-establish the fact that our vote counts, black lives matter, our black votes matter and our black people matter.”
The bus tour plans to stop in at least a dozen states and is heading to Nashville and Chattanooga on Thursday.
