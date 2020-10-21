President Trump grants clemency to Memphis man convicted alongside Alice Marie Johnson

"I’m pleased that Curtis McDonald has been released after 24 years for a non-violent offence and hope that President Trump will free the thousands upon thousands of non-violent offenders deserving of similar clemency. I wrote to President Trump and to President Obama seeking Mr. McDonald’s commutation and it is past time for the prison doors to open for him as they did for his co-defendant, Alice Marie Johnson, in 2018. I know that Alice Marie Johnson asked the President to commute Mr. McDonald’s sentences and it’s possible Kim Kardashian did too. But it shouldn’t take the influence of a reality television star, as happened with Ms. Johnson -- or of a congressman – to see that these non-violent offenders receive the justice long overdue them. I hope that President Trump will use his pardon power to release thousands more before he leaves office, as President Obama did in the closing days of his final term in office.