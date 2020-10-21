2 students caught with weapons at Corinth Middle School

CORINTH, Miss. (WMC) - Two students at Corinth Middle School have been detained after administrators were notified that they may have had weapons on school grounds.
On Wednesday administrators received reports of a student in possession of a weapon. School officials called Corinth Police Department who were headed to detain the student when he/she attempted to leave the school’s campus.
After further investigation, a second student was detained. Both weapons were recovered.
The Corinth School District says both students were taken into custody by Corinth police.
The district released a statement via Facebook saying in part:
“The Corinth School District is committed to providing safe and orderly schools for all of our children. Officers will continue to have a strong presence on Corinth School District campuses.”
CPD has taken over the investigation.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.