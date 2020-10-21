2 students caught with weapons at Corinth Middle School

Corinth School District (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 21, 2020 at 3:12 PM CDT - Updated October 21 at 3:12 PM

CORINTH, Miss. (WMC) - Two students at Corinth Middle School have been detained after administrators were notified that they may have had weapons on school grounds.

On Wednesday administrators received reports of a student in possession of a weapon. School officials called Corinth Police Department who were headed to detain the student when he/she attempted to leave the school’s campus.

After further investigation, a second student was detained. Both weapons were recovered.

The Corinth School District says both students were taken into custody by Corinth police.

The district released a statement via Facebook saying in part:

“The Corinth School District is committed to providing safe and orderly schools for all of our children. Officers will continue to have a strong presence on Corinth School District campuses.”

CPD has taken over the investigation.

